The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is batting .253 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Steer has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (16 of 26), with more than one hit seven times (26.9%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In seven games this season (26.9%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
