The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is batting .253 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (16 of 26), with more than one hit seven times (26.9%).

In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this season (26.9%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings