Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is batting .253 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (16 of 26), with more than one hit seven times (26.9%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In seven games this season (26.9%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
