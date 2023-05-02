On Tuesday, TJ Friedl (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with 28 hits, batting .298 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 88th in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 29 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (24.1%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings