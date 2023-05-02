TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, TJ Friedl (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati with 28 hits, batting .298 this season with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 88th in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 29 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (24.1%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (7.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
