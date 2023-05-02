On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .275 with six doubles and 11 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 152nd in the league in slugging.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 21 of 29 games this season (72.4%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has not gone deep in his 29 games this year.

In 10 games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings