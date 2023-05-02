Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .275 with six doubles and 11 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 152nd in the league in slugging.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 21 of 29 games this season (72.4%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has not gone deep in his 29 games this year.
- In 10 games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
