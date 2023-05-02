On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .275 with six doubles and 11 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 152nd in the league in slugging.
  • Stephenson has gotten a hit in 21 of 29 games this season (72.4%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 29 games this year.
  • In 10 games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
