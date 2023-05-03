Wednesday's game features the San Diego Padres (16-15) and the Cincinnati Reds (13-17) squaring off at PETCO Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (2-2) to the mound, while Luis Cessa (1-3) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (33.3%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (130 total), Cincinnati is the 17th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Reds have pitched to a 4.89 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

