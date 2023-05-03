Reds vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will meet Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
The Padres are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Reds have +200 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.
Reds vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-250
|+200
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +200 or more twice this season and lost both games.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 30 games with a total.
- The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|4-11
|6-7
|7-10
|6-13
|7-4
