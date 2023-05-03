Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will meet Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Reds have +200 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -250 +200 9 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +200 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 30 games with a total.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 4-11 6-7 7-10 6-13 7-4

