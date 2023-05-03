Luis Cessa will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 20 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cincinnati is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .358 this season.

The Reds' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 130 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Reds rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.89 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.505 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Cessa (1-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

None of Cessa's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Cessa has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Athletics W 11-7 Away Luis Cessa Drew Rucinski 4/29/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres - Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Luke Weaver Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Graham Ashcraft Max Scherzer 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Luis Cessa Max Scherzer

