On Wednesday, May 3 at 4:10 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (16-15) host the Cincinnati Reds (13-17) at PETCO Park. Seth Lugo will get the nod for the Padres, while Luis Cessa will take the mound for the Reds.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Reds have +225 odds to win. San Diego is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (2-2, 3.58 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (1-3, 9.55 ERA)

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 10 (52.6%) of those contests.

The Padres have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Padres have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (33.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Reds this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.