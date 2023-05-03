Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Padres on May 3, 2023
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan India and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Cincinnati Reds matchup at PETCO Park on Wednesday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
India Stats
- India has eight doubles, a home run, 16 walks and 12 RBI (30 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .273/.374/.373 slash line so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has four doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 17 RBI (20 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .244/.351/.366 so far this season.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has 34 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .304/.392/.500 on the season.
- Bogaerts will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has six doubles, five home runs, 31 walks and 14 RBI (24 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .222/.396/.417 slash line on the year.
- Soto has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
