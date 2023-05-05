After batting .424 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .288 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), with multiple hits six times (31.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has driven home a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In nine of 19 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings