The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.159 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.

Steer has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

