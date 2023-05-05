Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will match up in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-4)
|225
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Suns (-4.5)
|225.5
|-190
|+155
|PointsBet
|Suns (-4)
|224.5
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Suns (-4.5)
|224.5
|-180
|+155
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- These two teams rack up 229.4 points per game between them, 4.4 more than this game's total.
- These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 0.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this year.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|30.5
|-120
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|28.5
|-110
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|15.5
|-120
|18.0
|Cameron Payne
|10.5
|-110
|10.3
