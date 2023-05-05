TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.427) and total hits (32) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
  • Friedl has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (22.6%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Lynn (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (7.16), 69th in WHIP (1.592), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
