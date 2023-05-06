Jake Fraley -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley has four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .239.
  • In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Fraley has driven home a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In seven of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.3 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Clevinger (2-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.