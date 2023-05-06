Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 33 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 23 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (34.4%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (56.3%), including four games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 53 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Clevinger (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
