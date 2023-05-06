The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 33 hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
  • India has picked up a hit in 23 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this season (34.4%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 18 times this season (56.3%), including four games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 53 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Clevinger (2-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
