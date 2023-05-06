Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have a 5-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has gone 3-2 (60%).

The Reds have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-14-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have had a spread set for only two contests this season, and failed to cover in both.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 4-12 6-8 7-11 6-15 7-4

