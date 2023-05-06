Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are third-worst in MLB play with 22 home runs.

Cincinnati has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.358).

The Reds rank 16th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 21st in runs scored with 135 (4.2 per game).

The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Cincinnati's 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average baseball's third-worst WHIP (1.507).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lodolo is looking to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.

Lodolo heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Luke Weaver Max Scherzer 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Nick Lodolo Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Bryan Hoeing

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.