The Chicago White Sox (11-22) visit the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The Reds will call on Nick Lodolo (2-1) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (2-2).

Reds vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.16 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Lodolo

The Reds will send Lodolo (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.728 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lodolo has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (2-2) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.

Clevinger has recorded one quality start this season.

Clevinger will look to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

