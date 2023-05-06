Reds vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) and the Chicago White Sox (11-22) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 6.
The Reds will call on Nick Lodolo (2-1) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (2-2).
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.
- The Reds have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.
- Cincinnati is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Cincinnati has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 135 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.98).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Athletics
|L 5-4
|Nick Lodolo vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 1
|@ Padres
|L 8-3
|Luke Weaver vs Blake Snell
|May 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|May 3
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Max Scherzer
|May 10
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryan Hoeing
