The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is batting .241 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Steer has recorded a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season (27.6%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (48.3%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings