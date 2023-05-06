Stuart Fairchild -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is batting .200 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Fairchild has gotten a hit in nine of 29 games this season (31.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 29 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Fairchild has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Clevinger (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
