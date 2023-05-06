The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and two RBI), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .273 with six doubles and 13 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 23 of 32 games this season (71.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (21.9%).

In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

