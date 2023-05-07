Jake Fraley and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .239 with four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (16 of 30), with more than one hit five times (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (16.7%).

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings