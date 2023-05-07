Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .239 with four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (16 of 30), with more than one hit five times (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (16.7%).
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
