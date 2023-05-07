Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jose Garcia (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the White Sox.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .225.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on three occasions (11.1%).
- He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.9% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
