On Sunday, Kevin Newman (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .224.

Newman has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits three times (13.0%).

In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season (26.1%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (17.4%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

