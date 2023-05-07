Nick Senzel -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .270 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has driven home a run in nine games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in nine of 21 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings