Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (14-19) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (11-23) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, May 7, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+105). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (0-3, 5.97 ERA)

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

The Reds have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with five wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 21 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Jose Garcia 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.