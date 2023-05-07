You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jonathan India, Luis Robert and other players on the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox prior to their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for his seventh start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 2 6.0 6 1 1 3 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 6.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Pirates Apr. 21 5.0 3 2 2 4 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 15 6.0 4 0 0 4 4 at Braves Apr. 10 6.0 6 2 2 7 3

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has nine doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .298/.392/.421 on the year.

India has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 31 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .248/.324/.480 on the season.

Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI.

He has a slash line of .234/.340/.387 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

