The Cincinnati Reds (14-19) host the Chicago White Sox (11-23) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for the Reds and Michael Kopech (0-3) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Reds vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.00 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-3, 5.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (2-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.00 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .202 in six games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.97 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.

Kopech has collected two quality starts this year.

Kopech is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.