On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.178 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
  • Steer has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 30 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Steer has driven in a run in nine games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 54 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
