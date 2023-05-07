Tyler Stephenson -- hitting .250 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has six doubles and 14 walks while hitting .265.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 164th in slugging.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 23 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this year.
  • In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 of 33 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
