Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Wil Myers (.147 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .212.
- Myers has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with at least two hits four times (16.7%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Myers has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (20.8%), including one multi-run game.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 54 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- Kopech (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.97 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
