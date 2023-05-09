Tuesday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (14-20) and the New York Mets (17-18) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Max Scherzer (2-2) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (0-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (144 total), Cincinnati is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

