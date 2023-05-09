Jonathan India and Pete Alonso are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets play at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

India Stats

India has 38 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .306/.397/.460 on the season.

India will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .319/.366/.478 so far this year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 1 4 7 0 vs. White Sox May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Padres May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Scherzer Stats

The Mets' Max Scherzer (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Scherzer has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 3 3.1 8 6 6 3 1 at Dodgers Apr. 19 3.0 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Padres Apr. 10 5.0 1 0 0 6 3 at Brewers Apr. 4 5.1 8 5 5 2 2 at Marlins Mar. 30 6.0 4 3 3 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luke Weaver's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI (31 total hits).

He's slashed .235/.318/.508 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.407/.460 on the year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 at Tigers May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.