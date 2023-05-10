Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .236 with four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Fraley has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
- In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Fraley has driven in a run in 11 games this season (35.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.