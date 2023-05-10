Reds vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.
The favored Mets have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mets
|-165
|+140
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- The Reds have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).
Discover More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have come away with eight wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 35 games with a total.
- The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-8
|4-12
|6-9
|9-11
|7-16
|8-4
