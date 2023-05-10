How to Watch the Reds vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets take the field on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Hunter Greene, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 27 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 151 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds rank 16th with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined 1.514 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Greene (0-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
- He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Greene will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|David Peterson
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
