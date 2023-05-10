When the New York Mets (17-19) and Cincinnati Reds (15-20) square of at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, May 10, Justin Verlander will get the call for the Mets, while the Reds will send Hunter Greene to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mets (-160). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-2, 3.74 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Reds and Mets matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+135), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will TJ Friedl hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 13 (50%) of those contests.

The Mets have a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

New York has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 1-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won three of 12 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.