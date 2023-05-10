The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 38 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .325 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 71.4% of his games this season (25 of 35), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (31.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 games this season (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

