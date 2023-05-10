The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has six doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .262.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 25 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • In 12 games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 games this year (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 16
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will look to Verlander (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.