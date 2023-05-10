Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Wil Myers (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .215.
- In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Myers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (19.2%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (0-1) starts for the Mets, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.