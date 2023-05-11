Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Curt Casali (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali has three walks while hitting .188.
- In five of 18 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Casali has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
