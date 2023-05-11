Jake Fraley and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mets.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .239 with five doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Fraley has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this year (53.1%), with more than one hit on five occasions (15.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has driven in a run in 12 games this year (37.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

