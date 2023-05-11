Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.458) and OPS (.852) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
  • India enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471 with two homers.
  • India has gotten a hit in 27 of 36 games this year (75.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (27.8%).
  • In three games this season, he has homered (8.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • India has had an RBI in 13 games this season (36.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (58.3%), including five multi-run games (13.9%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
15 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
