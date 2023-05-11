Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jose Garcia (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .218 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including three multi-hit games (10.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.