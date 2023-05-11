After batting .265 with two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .229 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Newman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.

Newman has picked up a hit in 15 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 25 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Newman has an RBI in six of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In eight games this season (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings