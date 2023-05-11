Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .259 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Senzel has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has had at least one RBI in 41.7% of his games this season (10 of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

