Pete Alonso and the New York Mets face Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 27 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .368 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with 152 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Reds rank 16th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.515 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Derek Law to the mound for his first start this season.

The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 17 times already this season, but will make his first start.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox L 17-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver David Peterson 5/10/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Nick Lodolo Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Nick Lodolo Antonio Senzatela

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.