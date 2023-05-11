The New York Mets (18-19) will lean on Pete Alonso when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (15-21) at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, May 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +165 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (4-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Derek Law - CIN (2-4, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Reds' game versus the Mets but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Mets with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will TJ Friedl hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 14, or 51.9%, of those games.

The Mets have a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 2-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Reds have come away with eight wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.