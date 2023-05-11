Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .244.
- In 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%) Steer has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (12.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.71 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.