Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .244.

In 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%) Steer has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (24.2%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (12.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings