The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .197 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

In 10 of 32 games this season (31.3%), Fairchild has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (15.6%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

